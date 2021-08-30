Drug peddler arrested

“Today a Naka party of Police Station Zadibal led by SHO Zadibal Inspector Adil Rashid under the supervision of SDPO Zadibal Shafat Ahmad apprehended one person namely Dawood Shafat Mir S/O Shafat Mir R/O Nowshera Soura with the following psychotropic substances -Tapentadol tablet 100mg (8strips), Alprazolam 0.5mg (7 strips), Total 15 strips containing 150 tablets) near Mill Stop Zadibal, Taking cognisance of the same Case FIR No 32/21 U/S 8/22 NDPS Act has been registered in Police Station Zadibal and investigation started,” police spokesperson said in a statement.