Drug peddler arrested

Srinagar, Sep 29 : Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drug from the society, Police in Awantipora have arrested a drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of contraband substance from his possession, a press note said.
Ap Police party of Police Station Awantipora under the supervision of SDPO Awantipora arrested a drug peddler near Padgampora-Reshipora Crossing. He has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Ahad Bhat resident of Larkipora Padgampora Awantipora. During search, 15.7 Kgs of grinded cannabis concealed in a bag was recovered from his possession.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No.212/2022 under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Awantipora and investigation have been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” the press note said.