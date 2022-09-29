Drug peddler arrested

Ap Police party of Police Station Awantipora under the supervision of SDPO Awantipora arrested a drug peddler near Padgampora-Reshipora Crossing. He has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Ahad Bhat resident of Larkipora Padgampora Awantipora. During search, 15.7 Kgs of grinded cannabis concealed in a bag was recovered from his possession.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No.212/2022 under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Awantipora and investigation have been initiated.