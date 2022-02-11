Drug peddler arrested at Boulevard

Srinagar, Feb 11: Police today arrested a drug peddler at Boulevard area here.
“Police Party of Police Post Nehru Park, headed by Incharge Police Post-SI Showkat Ahmad during naka checking at Boulevard road adjacent to Ghat no 07, apprehended one suspected person. During checking, charas like substance weighing 85 grams was recovered from his possession,” police spokesperson said in a statement.
“In this regard case FIR No 14 U/S 8/20 of NDPS Act stands registered in Police Station R M Bagh and investigation has been started. General public of area have hailed the prompt Police action against the drug peddlers in the area,” the statement added.