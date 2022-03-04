DSEK takes strong note of shabby Govt Boys Hr Sec School Soura

Srinagar, Mar 4: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) suspended the principal of Government Boys Higher Secondary School (HSS) Soura over poor preparation made for reopening of the school.
As per the order issued, the principal under suspension has been attached with the Office of Chief Education Officer (CEO) Srinagar.
“Pending enquiry into his conduct by Chief Education Officer Srinagar, Principal BHSS, Soura Nazir Ahmed Khan is placed under suspension with immediate effect,” the DSEK order reads.
As per the order, Principal Government Girls HSS Soura will hold the charge of Principal Boys HSS, Soura “in addition to her own duties.”
“A charge sheet shall follow subsequently,” the order reads.
Further, CEO Srinagar has been asked to conduct an enquiry into the matter within seven days and “fix the responsibility on the other delinquent officers and officials of the institution.”
The suspension order was issued on March 2 which marked the first day of the reopening of the schools across Kashmir. On the day of school opening, the DSEK also visited various schools of Srinagar district to inspect the preparations made by the schools to welcome the students on their return to schools.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, CEO Srinagar Manzoor Ahmad Kumar who is also the inquiry officer said the school had not made any preparations for reopening of the school despite the government orders.
“Orders were issued by J&K Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary School education department, DSEK and CEO Srinagar to make preparations for school reopening but the situation in school was disappointing,” CEO Srinagar said.
He said the DSEK visited the Government Boys HSS Soura and found the whole school infrastructure in shabby conditions.
Notable, CEO Srinagar had issued circular instructions to all the heads of the schools and teaching staff to attend their respective institutions from February 24 for preparation of school reopening post-winter vacations.