Due to syncretic culture, all communities feel respected in J&K: Srinagar Mayor

Talking to reporters after visiting St. Luke’s Church Srinagar on the occasion of Christmas, Mattu said that that “all communities are here and the city has a syncretic identity and historicity.

“Under the leadership of Athar Aamir, the Srinagar Smart City Corporation has beautifully and with utmost attention restored this historic St. Luke’s church in the city. It is an appreciative gesture. To preserve this syncretic culture, all these steps, which are taken, by all stakeholders are absolutely appreciable. Our Christian brethren are celebrating this festival with cheerfulness and they are feeling happy as their festival is being respected. This is the essence of Srinagar city that all communities feel respected, equal, cherished and valued,” he said.