Dumping of garbage on road irks Gasoo residents

Srinagar, Mar 2: The garbage dumping at the main road near Gasoo stop has irked residents and pedestrians of the area. The locals said that the main roadside has become a garbage dumping site with no garbage collection containers.
The residents said that hundreds of pedestrians walk along the main road there who are at risk of dog attacks.
"It is a large portion of roadside which has been turned into a garbage spot. First of all, it shouldn't be there given it is a busy road leading to dozens of areas and now if it is there, authorities should provide proper garbage bins so that waste won't be scattered all over the road," said Ishfaq Ahmad, a local.
The locals said that the area has a foul smell due to the scattered garbage. They said that young students, elderly walking on the road during evening hours feel unsafe as they fear dog attacks.
"There are dozens of dogs prowling on the scattered garbage on the road. It has become a major inconvenience for the pedestrians there," said another local.
The residents said that the site has defaced the area and is become a source of many issues for locals.
The locals appealed to the SMC authorities to look into the issue.