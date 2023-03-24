Dusty roads take toll on commuters in Srinagar

The commuters traveling across Srinagar city centre areas said dusty and uneven roads are taking a toll on their health. They said unless the macadamisation is done on priority, they will continue to suffer.

“We are unable to open the windows of our vehicles as the rugged roads emanate dust. Those traveling on two-wheelers are facing even more issues. It has taken a toll on our health and elderly, and children are suffering the most while we are forced to wear masks,” said Tanveer Ahad, a commuter.