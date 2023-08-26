Dysfunctional traffic lights pester commuters in Srinagar

Commuters said that defunct traffic lights are creating traffic jams on a daily basis. “Authorities are investing huge sums of money to make the city better for commuters under the smart city project. It is ironic that the main component of traffic management is not working properly,” they said.

“For years, we have waited for the smart system to streamline the traffic, but the non-functioning traffic light system is not helping. It took years for authorities to install a new traffic light system, and after it was installed, these are not working,” said Amjad Ali, a commuter.

The commuters said that amid traffic diversions, they thought the smart traffic lights would help, “but unfortunately, that has not happened.” They said that Srinagar traffic flow is taking a hit amid defunct traffic lights.