E-rickshaw service started in Srinagar areas

Srinagar, Apr 25: Eco-friendly electronic auto-rickshaw service was started here on Monday.
The chargeable battery-driven auto-rickshaw service will ply from Gawkadal to Bohri Kadal area of Downtown Srinagar.
One of the e-rickshaw auto drivers Bilal Ahmed said that the service will be operational on the routes – connecting Habba Kadal with civil lines area and Habba-Kadal to Old City with Rs 10 fare per passenger.
“We are going to charge Rs 10 from Gaw Kadal to Habba Kadal and Fatah Kadal and Rs 15 to Bohri Kadal respectively,” he said adding in coming days, there will be an increase in number of autos.
The e-rickshaw, apart from being eco-friendly, also runs on chargeable Lithium batteries during sub-zero temperatures.
E-rickshaws are believed to be an atmosphere-friendly alternative omitting less smoke. “Due to lack of public transport facilities, this e-rickshaw service will ease sufferings passengers. It is really a good move and we appreciate it,” one of the locals said.