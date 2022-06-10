E-rickshaw services started in Shaher-e-Khaas

Shaheena a women traveler says, “Everyone does not have a car and cannot bear the rates of traditional auto rickshaws and cabs. Cab services nowadays are available at door steps but it is expensive and sometimes goes out of budget. These e-rickshaws are much affordable and have reasonable rates”.

“The service is currently plying from Gaw Kadal to Habba Kadal, Fateh Kadal, Bohri Kadal, charging each passenger from 10-15 Rupees according to the distance”, says Ghulam Rasool, an e-rickshaw driver.