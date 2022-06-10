E-rickshaw services started in Shaher-e-Khaas

Andleeb
Srinagar, June 10: Amid the rising pollution resulting from growing traffic and the shortage of public transport, the government has rolled out the e-rickshaws in Shaher-e-Khaas area.
Shaheena a women traveler says, “Everyone does not have a car and cannot bear the rates of traditional auto rickshaws and cabs. Cab services nowadays are available at door steps but it is expensive and sometimes goes out of budget. These e-rickshaws are much affordable and have reasonable rates”.
“The service is currently plying from Gaw Kadal to Habba Kadal, Fateh Kadal, Bohri Kadal, charging each passenger from 10-15 Rupees according to the distance”, says Ghulam Rasool, an e-rickshaw driver.
Mehak, a student travelling in these e-rickshaws, says, “Like me there are many other students, general public who have to travel throughout the day in the old city and roads are narrow in Shaher-e-Khaas area. Everyone is not rich enough to own a vehicle but now e-rickshaw services has reduced our sufferings.”
“The passengers mostly females who have to travel in overloaded buses, consider e-rickshaw as a better alternative for travelling. This service serves is a sigh of relief for us”, Mehak added.
Saima, another passenger says, “An e-rickshaw is used for passengers commute and load transportation and is accepted as key alternative to petrol, diesel. They are cheaper, faster and cleaner to maintain. The e-rickshaws, apart from being eco friendly also run on chargeable Lithium battery during sub zero temperature”.
To empower youth and make them self reliant, the J&K administration as a part of Smart City Project launched e-rickshaw under MUMKIN scheme. As a part of this Project, the use of eco friendly transport to reduce pollution has been given priority by the government.