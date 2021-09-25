E-rickshaws in Srinagar soon: RTO Kashmir

RTO Kashmir, SajidYehaya while speaking to local news agency CNS said that the chargeable battery driven auto rickshaw service will be inaugurated on trail basis within few days. In its first phase, the auto rickshaws will be operational on the routes – connecting Habba-kadal with civil lines area and Habba-Kadal to old city with lowest fare per passenger.

The e-rickshaw, apart from being eco friendly, also runs on chargeable Lithium battery during sub zero temperature.

Considering the rising level of pollution in the atmosphere and absence of public transport in Srinagar areas, the E-rickshaws are believed to be an atmosphere friendly alternative omitting less smoke and has also been set up to ensure seamless service throughout the day in the Srinagar areas accordingly.

Under the Srinagar Smart City project at least more than 30 electric buses are already running on different routes. These buses are eco-friendly.

The air and noise pollution free electric buses are running on separate routes in both Jammu and Srinagar regions, having capacity to run up to 150 kilometers with one full-charge.

Recently 500 luxury buses were procured by the Jk Road transport corporation for both the regions of UT.

Locals in the area have appreciated the timely action by the RTO and said this move is aimed to popularize the green mode of transport at an affordable cost to benefit the locals besides generating employment opportunities for the youth across UT.

Mohammad Maqbool, President Mohalla committee said, "These HabbaKadal bridges connect civil lines areas to the Downtown areas of Srinagar, are again expected to bloom now with the availability of public transport’’.

"HabbaKadal, known as a hub for business activities, has been affected due to the continuous absence of bus service. We are thankful to RTO for taking action against our long pending issue,” said Aijaz Ahmad, vice president Bazar committee.