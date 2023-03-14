E-rickshaws to ply on 25 more routes in Srinagar: officials

This decision has been taken in the interest of the functioning of e-rickshaws to provide for a smoother public transport service.

Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, while sharing details, citing a notification, told news agency GNS that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notification No. S.O. 2812(E) dated 30.08.2016, provides that “the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 66 (dealing with permit for transport vehicles) of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 shall not apply to any transport vehicle of the category e-cart and e-rickshaw as defined in section 2A of the aforesaid Act used, or to be used, for the purpose of carriage of goods and passengers with their personal luggage respectively – Provided that the State Governments authorities may impose restrictions on plying of these vehicles in specific areas or specific roads.”

“Whereas, the Regional Transport Authority in its last meeting had defined 18 (eighteen) routes listed at Annexure-A for plying e-rickshaws in Srinagar. Whereas, the number of e-rickshaws in the city has increased substantially and in the interest of functioning of e-rickshaws for a smoother public transport service, it was felt imperative to define the additional routes for e-rickshaws.”

“The issue was considered in the meeting of Regional Transport Authority, Srinagar, convened on 13-03-2023, and it was decided that in addition to the already notified routes, the e-rickshaws shall be allowed to ply on some additional routes in and around Srinagar city”, the traffic regulatory officer said adding now therefore, the e-Rickshaws shall be allowed to ply on the following additional routes with the restriction that no e-Rickshaw shall ply anywhere on the National Highway and from Tengpora Bypass to Sonwar and Jehangir Chowk to Airport road segments in the Srinagar City.