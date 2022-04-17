EcoCult conducts donation drive at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 17: The Ecological Club (EcoCult) of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Saturday conducted a donation drive on the campus and collected items that were later donated to ‘J&K Yateem Trust’.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof Dr. Rakesh Sehgal, Registrar Prof. Kaiser Bukhari, Dean Students Welfare Pro Abdul Liman gave their blessings to the club to initiate the donation drive. Prof Sehgal said they constantly participate in social responsibility initiatives, as part of our commitment to support society and the underprivileged.
“The initiative aimed at inspiring the youth to contribute to their communities through kindness and support. Through our networks, we strive to build a knowledge-based society, by financing education, entrepreneurship, and research and development,” he said. Institute’s registrar, Prof. Bukhari said funding for better and quality education has always been an important strategic vertical of NIT Srinagar. "We believe that education will serve as the catalyst to transformative change in the society,” he said.
Chairman of the club Dr. H.S.Pali appreciated the efforts of the club members and expressed his gratitude to the J&K Yateem Trust for taking steps towards the betterment of the world. Secretary Ishika Gupta, Co-Secretary Naqshab Agnihotri, Organising Team Heads Fenil Nirmal, Reet Patel, and Sukrati Saxena initiated this drive together and received a huge amount of donations from the college students.