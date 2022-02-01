Editor-in-Chief of Daily Srinagar News passes away

Srinagar, Feb, 1: Editor-in-Chief of Daily Srinagar News, Mehraj-ud-din Wani passed away at a hospital after developing some complications on Tuesday afternoon.
Reports said that Wani was admitted to CD Hospital Srinagar after developing complications, where he breathed his last.
Wani, a resident of Rainawari area of Srinagar. Meanwhile, journalist fraternity has expressed grief and shock over the sudden demise of Mehraj-ud-din Wani.
Director Information and Public Relations, Rahul Pandey has condoled Wani’s demise. While chairing a condolence meeting Pandey highlighted the role of departed journalist in raising public issues through his journalistic work and called his demise a great loss to journalist fraternity as well as society. The Director and the employees of DIPR also offered deep condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
Several politicians have also condoled the demise. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah. In their condolence message, the duo prayed for peace to the deceased and much-needed strength to the bereaved in their hour of grief. While recalling his contribution to the field of journalism in Kashmir, they said that his demise has created a void in Kashmir’s media fraternity.
Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari expressed deep shock and grief over the demise. In a condolence message issued here Bukhari described the deceased as a thorough gentleman who was committed to his professional obligations.
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Chairman People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and former Minister, Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen, JK ANC President Begum Khalida Shah and Senior Vice President Muzzafar Shah, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum Chairman, Abdul Qayoom Wani expressed heartfelt condolences on the demise.