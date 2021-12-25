Education Zone Batamaloo celebrates Good Governance Week

Srinagar Dec 25: As part of the Good Governance Week celebrations, many functions were organised in all schools of Primary and Middle of Batamaloo Zone today.
Staffers attended their respective schools on Saturday and underscored the importance of Good Governance.
Zonal Education Officer, Batamaloo, Nighat Ara supervised the programme. She interacted with school heads and teachers and urged them for enrollment.
The teachers assured the ZEO that they are going door-to-door for enrollment and their efforts will continue. So far Batamaloo zone has carried out several enrollment drives with extremely good response. Nighat urged the teachers to make the parents aware that children are being provided free uniforms, books, middle meal and scholarships besides quality education.