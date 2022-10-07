Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations | Traffic Police issue route plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement

“A large number of devotees are expected to assemble at Asari Sharief Hazratbal for the celebrations of Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) falling on intervening night of 8th/9th October-2022 and Friday following on 14th October-2022. Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for smooth flow of traffic coming from different districts of Kashmir carrying devotees to the Holy Shrine at Hazratbal. Following routes have been earmarked for the traffic coming from both North and South of Kashmir valley including Central Districts,” Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic City Srinagar said in a statement.

The statement said in order to ensure smooth regulation of traffic following route plan are hereby devised for convenience of general public for 8th, 9th & 14th (Friday Following) October-2022.