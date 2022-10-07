Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations | Traffic Police issue route plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement

Srinagar, Oct 7: To ensure smooth vehicular movement to Dargah Hazratbal, Traffic police today issued advisory.
“A large number of devotees are expected to assemble at Asari Sharief Hazratbal for the celebrations of Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) falling on intervening night of 8th/9th October-2022 and Friday following on 14th October-2022. Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for smooth flow of traffic coming from different districts of Kashmir carrying devotees to the Holy Shrine at Hazratbal. Following routes have been earmarked for the traffic coming from both North and South of Kashmir valley including Central Districts,” Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic City Srinagar said in a statement.
The statement said in order to ensure smooth regulation of traffic following route plan are hereby devised for convenience of general public for 8th, 9th & 14th (Friday Following) October-2022.
ROUTE PLAN
Route Plan for vehicles carrying devotees from North, South and Central Kashmir is as under:
NORTH KASHMIR:
Vehicles coming from North Kashmir carrying devotees after reaching Shalteng shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, Shrine.
Shalteng - Parimpora - Qamarwari - Cement Bridge - Noorbagh - Sekidafar - Eidgah - Ali Masjid - Sazgaripora - Hawal - Alamgari Bazar - Mill Stop - Molvi Stop (Lal Bazar) - Botshah Mohallah - Kanitar - University Parking (Saderbal Side)
SOUTH KASHMIR:
Vehicles carrying devotees coming from South Kashmir after reaching Panthachowk shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, Shrine:
Panthachowk - Stone Quarry (Athawajan) - Batwara - Sonwar Bazar - Ram Munshi Bagh - Gupkar - Grand Palace - Zethiyar Ghat - Nishat - Foreshore Road - Habak Crossing - University Parking (Naseem Bagh Side).
CENTRAL KASHMIR:
I. FROM BUDGAM:
Vehicles carrying devotees coming from Budgam and adjoining areas shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, Shrine:-
Hyderpora - Tengpora - Bemina Bypass - Bemina Crossing - Qamarwari - Cement Bridge - Noorbagh - Sekidafar - Eidgah - Ali Masjid - Sazgaripora - Hawal - Alamgari Bazar - Mill Stop - Molvi Stop (Lal Bazar) - Botshah Mohallah - Kanitar - University Parking (Saderbal Side).
II. FROM LAL CHOWK:
Lal Chowk - Srtc Crossing - Ikhwan Chowk - Khanyar Chowk- Bhori Kadal - Rajouri Kadal - Gojwari Chowk - Hawal - Alamgari Bazar - Mill Stop - Molvi Stop (Lal Bazar) - Botshah Mohallah - Kanitar - University Parking (Saderbal Side).
III. FROM GANDERBAL:
Nagbal - Zakoora - Habak - Naseem Bagh Parking
RETURN ROUTES:
NORTH KASHMIR:
North bound vehicles on return from Hazratbal Shrine shall adopt the following routes:
University Parking (Saderbal Side) - Ashai Bagh Crossing - Rainawari - Khanyar - Nowpora - Dalgate - M. A. Road - Budshah Bridge - Jehangir Chowk Flyover - Batmaloo - Mominabad - Tengpora - Bemina Bypass - Parimpora - Shalteng - and onwards.
SOUTH KASHMIR:
South Kashmir bound vehicles on return from Hazratbal Shrine shall adopt the following routes:
Naseem Bagh Parking - Habak Crossing - Foreshore Road - Nishat - Zethiyar Ghat - Gupkar - Ram Munshibagh - Sonwar Bazar - Panthachowk - onwards.
CENTRAL KASHMIR:
Vehicles bound for Central Kashmir areas on return from Hazratbal Shrine shall adopt the following routes:
I. FOR BUDGAM:
Nit - Ashai Bagh Crossing - Rainawari - Khanyar - Nowpora - Dalgate - Golf Crossing - Radio Kashmir - Abdullah Bridge - Hatric - Convent Crossing - P/S Rajbagh - Jawharnagar Chowk - Jawharnagar Bund - Rambagh - Barzullah Bridge - Sadder Crossing - Hyderpora - onwards.
II. FOR GANDERBAL:
Naseem Bagh Parking - Habak - Zakoora - Nagbal And Onwards.
Iii. For Lalchowk:
Nit Parking - Ashai Bagh Crossing - Rainawari - Khanyar - Nowpora Bridge - Khayam Chowk - Dalgate - M. A. Road - Lalchowk.
PARKING PLAN
Elaborate parking arrangements have been made at available locations around the Hazratbal:
For vehicles from North /Central Kashmir: Inside University campus through Sir Syed Gate (Saderbal Side)
For vehicles from South Kashmir including Ganderbal: Inside Naseem Bagh University Campus through Budshah Gate (Habbak Side).
For vehicle moving from Rainawari Khanyar towards Hazratbal Shrine.
NIT Parking
Traffic camp at Hazratbal (VIP Parking) This area is specially earmarked for official vehicles.