Eid-i-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations | Traffic Police issue route plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement

“A large number of devotees are expected to assemble at Asari Sharief Hazratbal for the celebrations of Eid-I-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) falling on intervening night of 28th September and 29th September-2023. Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for smooth flow of traffic coming from different districts of Valley carrying devotees to the Holy Shrine at Hazratbal,” SSP Traffic (Srinagar) Muzaffar Ahmad.

Following routes have been earmarked for the traffic coming from both North and South of Kashmir valley including Central Districts.

In order to ensure smooth regulation of traffic following route plan are hereby devised for convenience of general public for 28th and 29th September-2023: