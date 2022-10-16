Ekaant an ode to home in the mountains | LG inaugurates exhibition of paintings by Abhishek Sharma

Srinagar, Oct 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the exhibition of paintings by Abhishek Sharma, CEO, JKEGA titled “Ekaant, an ode to home in the mountains” at the Kashmir International Convention Centre today.

The painting exhibition showcased a series of impressions of the offbeat landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an attempt to promote the picturesque offbeat tourist destinations of the UT and encourage local artisans to promote the local culture and natural heritage.