Elderly Awantipora resident falls into under-construction drain in Srinagar, dies

Srinagar, Oct 23: A-72-year-old man from Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama died after falling into an under-construction open sewage drain waterlogged after rains in Harnambal area of Natipora in uptown Srinagar on Saturday.
According to news agency KNO, Peerzada Ghulam Mustafa had gone to Natipora to visit his daughter, but fell into the open drain. His body was recovered from the drain after hours, his son told KNO.
"We got to know from locals about the death of my father who was taken out from the drain after many hours, " Peerzada's son said.
Locals said that they got to know about the man's death late as the particular street is less traveled given the ongoing construction.
“The contractors or the workers should have put up a sign board or a red flag for awareness,” a local said.
Municipal councilor of the concerned area, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat terming the incident unfortunate said that the entire lane is under construction and people should be careful while walking the path.