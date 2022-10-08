Electoral awareness programme held at Amar Singh College

Srinagar, Oct 8: The District Election Authority Srinagar in collaboration with Amar Singh College Srinagar today organised an awareness programme under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) at Amar Singh College, here.
The programme was presided over by the Principal Amar Singh College, Srinagar, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Proctor Cluster University Srinagar, Dr. Aijaz Hussain said that the aim of organizing this event is to make the eligible voters especially student voters abreast about the importance of participating in the election process. Such programmes increase the level of awareness among voters, especially students and facilitate their participation in the election process, he added.
“Students have a greater role in strengthening democratic institutions and for that they should come forward and exercise their right to franchise” he said.
Over 300 students and college faculty members participated in the programme and more than 300 enrolment forms were issued among the students on spot.