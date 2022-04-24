Electrocution of Irrigation Department employee at Bemina in 2009 | High Court holds family entitled to compensation

The 38-year-old employee of Irrigation Department, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat had died due to electrocution in July 2009 while performing his duty along with other officials in connection with measurement of a canal at Hamdania Colony, Bemina.

According to the petition filed by his family, Bhat slipped from the bank of the canal and touched the barbed wire installed by 44th battalion of CRPF which was stationed at Hamdania Colony. Bhat, the family said, received a strong electric shock and died on spot. The family alleged that 44th BN of CRPF had taken electric supply connection without the approval of concerned department and connected the same with the barbed wire. While the family said CRPF was responsible for Bhat’s death, it said the PDD was equally responsible for the negligence and dereliction of duty. As such, the family said, the PDD was also liable to pay compensation to it.