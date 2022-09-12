Emraan Hashmi shoots for ‘Ground Zero’ at S P College

GK News Network
Srinagar, Sep 12: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi was on Monday spotted shooting for his next flick 'Ground Zero' at S P College M A Road here.
Upon leaving the auditorium of the college where the actor was shooting, students gathered around the SUV of Emraan to get a glimpse of the actor and click selfies with him.
Many students were seen rushing behind the actor's car till he left the premises. The story of the film is said to be based on a Border Security Force (BSF) cop, sources said.
Few students who spoke to Greater Kashmir expressed their resentment over Emraan Hashmi's behaviour.
They said they wanted that if the actor could have waved at them but he didn't.
"Kashmiris are called beautiful people by everyone, aren't we beautiful that a film actor didn't wave at least to us. Are we so bad? ," said a student.
"He directly left the auditorium and sat in his car, " he said.
Several check points were established by the actor's personal security till college's auditorium. No outsider was allowed to the auditorium.
The actor is shooting in Srinagar for the last 14 days and will be heading to Pahalgam on Thursday.
The film is directed by Marathi director Tejas Vijay Deoskar.