Encroachment of drainage system at Kanitar irks locals

Srinagar, Nov 19: Residents of Kanitar area here have expressed resentment over encroachment of drainage system in the locality.
The locals said that blockage of surface drain has been caused by encroachment from Kanitar to Masjid Syed Alam at Naseem Abad, Srinagar.
They said that they have been reaching out to authorities, “but nothing has happened in this regard.”
“We are suffering due to the blockage of the drainage. The authorities should act and remove all kinds of encroachments so that the issue is resolved. The blockage of the drainage system leads to waterlogging in the area and needs to be addressed soon,” said a local
Recently many social activists took to social media to highlight the issue. Activists also wrote to the LG administration to resolve the issue without any delay.