‘Enforce ban on sale of Tobacco Products around Health Centres, Education Institutions’

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Superintendent of Police, General Manager DIC, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Education Office, Assistant Commissioner Drug & Food Control, senior Health functionaries, Tehsildar Headquarter, Executive Director, J&KVHA other concerned and representatives of NGOs were present in the meeting.

At the outset, a threadbare discussion was held in order to chalk out a plan to ensure visible impact of implementation of COPTA on ground by arresting the problem through effective surveillance, feedback mechanism and taking timely measures to curb the menace of Tobacco products.