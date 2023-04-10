‘Enforce ban on sale of Tobacco Products around Health Centres, Education Institutions’

Srinagar, Apr 10: In order to review the implementation and enforcement of Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act (COPTA) in the District, a Workshop cum Meeting of District Level Coordination Committee(DLCC) was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here today at Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Superintendent of Police, General Manager DIC, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Education Office, Assistant Commissioner Drug & Food Control, senior Health functionaries, Tehsildar Headquarter, Executive Director, J&KVHA other concerned and representatives of NGOs were present in the meeting.
At the outset, a threadbare discussion was held in order to chalk out a plan to ensure visible impact of implementation of COPTA on ground by arresting the problem through effective surveillance, feedback mechanism and taking timely measures to curb the menace of Tobacco products.
The DC directed for launching special drives for strict enforcement of Tobacco Control Laws particularly around Hospitals and Educational institutions, public places.
The DC directed the concerned authorities to initiate appropriate “penal action” against the defaulters under rules. He further said that Enforcement Squads will also monitor the unlawful sale of cigarettes in Srinagar and curb the menace.
The DC also appealed to the people of Srinagar particularly the shopkeepers to desist from the sale of cigarettes and other Tobacco products and save the younger generation from the ill effects of the tobacco products.
The Nodal Principal Colleges and Chief Education Officer were asked to take all required measures to implement COPTA around all educational institutions of the District by designating liaison/Nodal officers from respective colleges and schools.