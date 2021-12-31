‘Enforce Covid Appropriate Behavior in public places’

The inspection was carried out to take stock of implementation of various COVID-19 related advisories and guidelines particularly use of Face Masks.

On the occasion, the DC and SSP interacted with the traders, transporters and pedestrians and asked them to ensure compliance to the government directions for larger public safety and health. They appealed to traders and transporters to cooperate with District Disaster Management Authority Srinagar and strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs, guidelines and precautions to control the Covid-19 infection.