‘Enforce Covid Appropriate Behavior in public places’

Srinagar, Dec 31: In wake of rising cases of Covid-19 variant Omicron in the country, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad Friday visited various markets of Srinagar City to inspect the enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behavior in public places.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Balwal also accompanied the Deputy Commissioner.
During the visit, the DC inspected various markets of Srinagar City including Lal Chowk, Ghanta Ghar, Residency Road, Regal Chowk, Dalgate Boulevard Road and other adjoining business hubs.
The inspection was carried out to take stock of implementation of various COVID-19 related advisories and guidelines particularly use of Face Masks.
On the occasion, the DC and SSP interacted with the traders, transporters and pedestrians and asked them to ensure compliance to the government directions for larger public safety and health. They appealed to traders and transporters to cooperate with District Disaster Management Authority Srinagar and strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs, guidelines and precautions to control the Covid-19 infection.
Asad urged people to visit nearest vaccination centers and get vaccinated at an earliest to defeat any possibility of Omicron, a new Covid-19 variant.
The DC directed the concerned officers to monitor adherence to SOPs by service providers and called for strict legal action against the violators of Covid SOPs.
During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner provided face masks to shopkeepers and pedestrians who were without masks. He also counseled them and cautioned to remain careful in future regarding wearing of Masks besides adopting Covid-19 Appropriate Behavior to avoid contracting virus.
Meanwhile, District Administration Srinagar has warned that anybody found without masks in public places shall have to undergo mandatory Covid testing apart from depositing fine as prescribed under Rules.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Hanief Balkhi, SDM East, Owais Mushtaq, Tehsildar South, Moean Kakroo and other Senior officers of Police and civil administration also accompanied the DC during the visit.