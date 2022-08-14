English translation of My Pain, My Affliction released

“I don’t claim to be a poet but through this book I wanted to express myself in a way that I hope many of my readers will relate to. It is a collection of poems that I wrote in Kashmiri and was published in 2013. The plan for the translation was years old. Finally we realised it and now it is available to readers. We were in talks with various publishers but finally Kashmir-based publishing house ‘Ink Links’ was roped in to publish it,” Masoodi said.

The event was organised by Majlis Un Nisa in collaboration with Ink Links Publishing house under the patronage of Adbi Markaz Kamraz.

Speaking at the event, Professor Mohammad Aslam said that translation is a tricky task as every language has its own essence. “It is for readers to decide if justice has been done with the translation. I have been translating books for over three decades but it is always a big challenge to keep the originality and ethos intact in the translated version,” Aslam said.