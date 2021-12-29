Enrollment of beneficiaries under PMJAY-SEHAT reviewed

Srinagar, Dec 29: To speed up the pace of ongoing registration of beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-SEHAT Scheme (AB-PMJAY-SEHAT), the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad today chaired a meeting to review the progress of registration of beneficiaries and generation of Golden Cards in Srinagar district.
Mission Director National Health Mission (NHM), who is also the CEO Ayushman Bharat, Mohammad Yaseen Chowdhary was also present in the meeting.
During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the present status with regard to implementation of AB-PMJAY-SEHAT in Srinagar district.
The meeting also discussed in detail the modalities for speeding up the registration for SEHAT scheme and a multipronged strategy was devised to achieve the set target of providing Golden card to every citizen in Srinagar District.
On the occasion, the DC passed directions to all the concerned for mass mobilisation to ensure that left out population is covered under the scheme so that they are entitled to the benefits of Golden Card.