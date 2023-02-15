‘Ensure all arrangements for Maha Shivratri’

Srinagar, Feb 15: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today visited Shankaracharya Temple to review the arrangements being made for the forthcoming festival of Maha Shivratri-celebrated annually by the followers of Lord Shiva.
The festival having great religious and cultural significance is scheduled to be celebrated on February 18 and is celebrated by the faith followers specially by the Kashmiri Pandit community with great zeal and enthusiasm.
While taking review on the spot, the DC directed concerned Departments to ensure all basic arrangements are put in place for the devotees expected to visit the historical Shankaracharya Temple on the top of Zabarwan Hills.
The DC instructed for ensuring hassle-free traffic movement for the devotees from all City areas for the convenience of the Yatries, besides adequate facilities at the designated place for parking of the vehicles. He also directed for ensuring uninterrupted supply of electricity and adequate drinking water facility at the venue so that yatries do not face any problem during their visit to pay obeisance at the Temple.
The DC also directed the Health Department to deploy a Medical team at the venue with the availability of all emergency medicines and first aid facilities. He also asked for the stationing of an ambulance with an oxygen support system to handle any medical emergency.
The DC directed the officers of all line departments to ensure all necessary arrangements required for smooth stay and enriching pilgrimage for all visitors on this pious occasion.
He also stressed on maintaining proper sanitation at the Temple premises and at the entire pilgrimage route.
While concerned police authorities were asked to take all measures to ensure adequate security arrangements around the Temple.
Earlier, the DC interacted with the members of J&K Dharmarth Trust Council and security incharge.
The DC assured them of all possible support from the District Administration for smooth celebrations of the Maha-Shivratri with great participation of the devotees.