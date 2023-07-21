‘Ensure all facilities for smooth observation of Muharram congregation

Srinagar, July 21: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today visited Imambara Zadibal, Imam Bara Hassanabad to take spot appraisal of the facilities made available by the respective administrations for hassle free observation of Muharram congregations and other events.
The Div Com was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Commissioner SMC during visits to Imambaras of Zadibal and Hassanabad, and Deputy Commissioner Budgam, SSP Budgam during visit to Imambara Magam, Budgam besides other officers and officials from line departments.
During the visit, Div Com issued on spot directions to the line Departments for ensuring elaborate arrangements and sustained efforts facilitating the smooth observance of proceedings of Muharram-ul-Haram. The Div Com took department wise appraisal of arrangements including electricity, water supply, sanitation, medicare, street lighting, macadamization, repairs of drainage & manholes, besides others at Imam bara Zadibal & Imambara Hassanabad.
Representatives, elders from the Shia community and other public representatives thanked the Div Com for paying a visit to Imambaras and ensuring that all facilities are made available for the holy occasion. They however raised a few issues with the chair and sought their immediate redressal which includes lifting of muck from drains, immediate repairing of a few identified street lights and high mast lights around Imambaras, macadamization at certain places, lifting of lowly hanging wires, fumigation, encroachment on roads by shopkeepers, roadside parking etc.
The Div Com took strong note of the discrepancies and sought immediate redressal of all the issues by the line departments within a couple of days to ensure that mourners may not face any difficulty. The Div Com directed concerned officers to facilitate prompt services and better facilities to the people during these auspicious days of Muharram.
The Div Com directed SMC for deployment of mobile and sucker jet pumps to drain water at Sheribhat Chowk. He also directed the concerned for removal of encroachment on footpaths by shopkeepers besides roadside parking to ensure smooth passage to religious processions.
The chair was informed that installation and restoration of high mast and street lights at all Imam Baras and roads is being carried out on war footing for public convenience.