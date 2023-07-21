‘Ensure all facilities for smooth observation of Muharram congregation

Representatives, elders from the Shia community and other public representatives thanked the Div Com for paying a visit to Imambaras and ensuring that all facilities are made available for the holy occasion. They however raised a few issues with the chair and sought their immediate redressal which includes lifting of muck from drains, immediate repairing of a few identified street lights and high mast lights around Imambaras, macadamization at certain places, lifting of lowly hanging wires, fumigation, encroachment on roads by shopkeepers, roadside parking etc.

The Div Com took strong note of the discrepancies and sought immediate redressal of all the issues by the line departments within a couple of days to ensure that mourners may not face any difficulty. The Div Com directed concerned officers to facilitate prompt services and better facilities to the people during these auspicious days of Muharram.