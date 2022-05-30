‘Ensure best arrangements for pilgrims at Hajj House’

Srinagar, May 30: Commissioner Secretary, Revenue, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today visited Hajj House here and took stock of the arrangements put in place by the Government for smooth departure of Hajj pilgrims selected this year.
The Commissioner Secretary was accompanied by CEO, Hajj Committee, J&K, Abdul Salam Mir; Special Secretary, Revenue, K.K Sidha; Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Under Secretary Revenue Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat and other senior officers of the allied departments.
During the visit, the Commissioner Secretary went round the Hajj complex and directed the CEO to ensure comfortable stay and departure of the Hajj pilgrims. He asked the authorities to take all steps for maintenance as well as cleanliness in and around the Hajj house.
During the visit, CEO Hajj Committee briefed the Commissioner Secretary about the facilities available in the Hajj house for the convenience of Hajj pilgrims.
Pertinently, this year 5902 persons are going for holy pilgrimage which include 5700 from J&K UT and 202 from Ladakh UT.