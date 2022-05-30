‘Ensure best arrangements for pilgrims at Hajj House’

Srinagar, May 30: Commissioner Secretary, Revenue, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today visited Hajj House here and took stock of the arrangements put in place by the Government for smooth departure of Hajj pilgrims selected this year.

The Commissioner Secretary was accompanied by CEO, Hajj Committee, J&K, Abdul Salam Mir; Special Secretary, Revenue, K.K Sidha; Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Under Secretary Revenue Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat and other senior officers of the allied departments.