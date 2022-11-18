‘Ensure hassle free public transport services to people’

After giving patient hearing to their issues, the DC assured them that their genuine issues will be looked into on priority. He also sought response from the concerned Departments with regard to allocation of parking facilities. The DC asked them to allocate the parking space to the concerned Transport Associations after they fulfill the requisite codal formalities as per the laid down guidelines. During the meeting, a detailed discussion was also held in order to ensure hassle free public transport services to the people in all parts of the City. The DC said, “soon we will have a robust public transport system in place to provide reliable services to the citizens. Issues regarding smooth traffic movement on the city Roads were also discussed.”

On the occasion, the SSP Traffic and SP South also apprised the DC about the present status of the various parking facilities.