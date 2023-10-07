‘Ensure time-bound completion of development projects in Srinagar’

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review of funds released and expenditure incurred under R&B, PHE, Education, Health, RDD, Agriculture & allied sectors, Social Welfare, Labour, Employment, PMGSY, NRLM, ICDS and other sectors, besides progress of works taken up under DDC, BDC and PRI grants were also discussed in threadbare.

The DC after taking sector wise review of all works directed the officers to ensure 100 percent expenditure in the set time line by accelerating the pace of the works scheduled for completion during the current financial year. He directed the Officers to work in coordinated manner with line Departments to achieve development goals well in time keeping in view the limited working season.