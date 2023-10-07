‘Ensure time-bound completion of development projects in Srinagar’

Srinagar, Oct 7:- In order to review the physical and financial progress of the developmental works taken up under District Capex Budget 2023-24 in the District, a meeting of all Sectoral/District Officers was on Saturday.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review of funds released and expenditure incurred under R&B, PHE, Education, Health, RDD, Agriculture & allied sectors, Social Welfare, Labour, Employment, PMGSY, NRLM, ICDS and other sectors, besides progress of works taken up under DDC, BDC and PRI grants were also discussed in threadbare.
The DC after taking sector wise review of all works directed the officers to ensure 100 percent expenditure in the set time line by accelerating the pace of the works scheduled for completion during the current financial year. He directed the Officers to work in coordinated manner with line Departments to achieve development goals well in time keeping in view the limited working season.
The DC asked the Officers of all line Departments to discharge their responsibility with greater dedication and sensitivity to ensure the benefits of the development reach every household. He also stressed on giving focused attention towards Deliverables being implemented during current fiscal in Srinagar District.
The DC also exhorted for mobilising men and machinery for completing the projects being implemented in the larger interest of the public in stipulated time frame besides urged to ensure productive and fruitful utilisation of the available resources.
The DC asked all the line Departments to ensure timely submission of pending works bills to concerned quarters.
Taking stock of the status of major under construction development projects, the Deputy Commissioner asked the concerned officials to ensure time-bound completion of the projects by speeding up their execution.
The DC stressed on expediting the major developmental projects like Comprehensive Sewerage Scheme for Zone III, Construction of Double Lane Noor Jahan Bridge at Qamarwari, Additional Gynaecology Block at Lal Ded Hospital, Transit Accommodation at Zewan, Wathpora Shalteng bridges and Additional Gynaecology Block at Lal Ded Hospital.