‘Ensure time-bound completion of Healthcare infrastructure works’

Srinagar, Sep 27: In order to have onsite assessment of different works undertaken in various City hospitals for augmentation of healthcare infrastructure, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad visited SMHS, Bone & Joint and Lal Ded Hospital here on Tuesday.

During the visit, the DC was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer, Tehsildar South Executive Engineers R&B, besides concerned Medical Superintendents and other officers.