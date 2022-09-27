‘Ensure time-bound completion of Healthcare infrastructure works’

Srinagar, Sep 27: In order to have onsite assessment of different works undertaken in various City hospitals for augmentation of healthcare infrastructure, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad visited SMHS, Bone & Joint and Lal Ded Hospital here on Tuesday.
During the visit, the DC was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer, Tehsildar South Executive Engineers R&B, besides concerned Medical Superintendents and other officers.
At SMHS Hospital, the DC took stock of the works proposed for amount of Rs 87.92 lakh under MPLAD funds for infrastructure development including face lifting/renovation of OPD (ENT) of Block-B, main Hall of Wards 11 and Ward 09, OPD, Ophthalmology and front portion of OPD, creation of Canopy and extension of entrance area.
Similarly, repair/face-lifting of paid wards of IPD block and exterior face lifting and repairing of ceiling of OPD (Block-B).
On the occasion, the DC asked the concerned executing agencies to speed up the pace of works at the Health facility so that visiting patients, attendants, hospital staff get better services in the Hospital.
At Bone & Joint Hospital, the DC took stock of the Rs 88.95 crore project for construction of an additional block of 120 bedded specialised orthopaedic units including 6 bedded ICU in B&J Hospital being executed by NPCC.
The DC took round of under construction building and directed the executing agency to redouble the manpower and work in double shifts to complete the project under the set deadline of December, 2022.
The DC accompanied by Medical Superintendent B&J, Dr Suhail and other officers also inspected the proposed site for the construction of additional blocks of the Bone & Joint Hospital to expand its infrastructure for which land has been already acquired.
Later, the DC visited the construction site of a new 200-bedded Extension Block of Lal Ded (LD) Maternity Hospital being constructed at a cost of Rs 132 crore to overcome the extra burden and heavy flow of patients.
The DC inspected the pace and progress of ongoing works of the project and stressed the JKPCC officers to accelerate the pace of works to ensure its time bound completion timeline for which is October, 2023.
On the occasion, the DC was apprised about the physical status of the ongoing work.