‘Ensure timely completion of works under Centrally sponsored schemes’

Addressing the Officers, the MP, Dr Farooq Abdullah said that the aim of holding the DISHA meeting is to identify the developmental requirements and facilitate smooth implementation of Government schemes in the District so that people are benefitted.

The MP took a comprehensive review of various schemes being implemented by the PWD, Health, PDD, Education, PHE, RDD, Agriculture, Horticulture, Social Welfare, NRLM, Labour, Employment, Industries, FCS&CA, Fisheries, Sheep/Animal Husbandry, Urban Development Department and other Departments and asked the officers to work with dedication and missionary zeal and ensure that the benefits of all Government schemes reach to the genuine beneficiaries in a time bound manner.