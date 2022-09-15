‘Ensure timely completion of works under Centrally sponsored schemes’

Srinagar, Sep 15: The Member of Parliament (MP), Srinagar-Budgam-Ganderbal Constituency, Dr Farooq Abdullah Thursday chaired a meeting of District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee, (DISHA) of District Srinagar here at TRC Meeting Hall to review the implementation and progress of different Centrally sponsored schemes being executed in the District.
Mayor, Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattoo, Chairman District Development Council, Malik Aftab Ahmad, other PRI and Urban Local Body members attended the meeting.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad gave a detailed overview of the developmental scenario and progress achieved under different schemes/programmes, particularly in implementation of 41 Centrally Sponsored Schemes through a PowerPoint Presentation. MD KPDCL, Chaudhary Mohammad Yaseen and Commissioner SMC, Athar Amir Khan were also present in the meeting.
Addressing the Officers, the MP, Dr Farooq Abdullah said that the aim of holding the DISHA meeting is to identify the developmental requirements and facilitate smooth implementation of Government schemes in the District so that people are benefitted.
The MP took a comprehensive review of various schemes being implemented by the PWD, Health, PDD, Education, PHE, RDD, Agriculture, Horticulture, Social Welfare, NRLM, Labour, Employment, Industries, FCS&CA, Fisheries, Sheep/Animal Husbandry, Urban Development Department and other Departments and asked the officers to work with dedication and missionary zeal and ensure that the benefits of all Government schemes reach to the genuine beneficiaries in a time bound manner.
The MP also stressed on disseminating information about all welfare and beneficiary oriented schemes. He also stressed for timely completion of all developmental projects and emphasized on elected Public Representatives to work in tandem with District Administration for effective outcomes of schemes.
The MP also asked officers to ensure successful implementation of different self-employment schemes for providing job opportunities to the youth of the district.
While appreciating the District Administration in implementation of various sectors on developmental front, the MP stressed on a prompt and efficient public delivery mechanism in the District and formulating plans for overall prosperity and development of people.
The MP also called for collective contribution from one and all in fighting against the drug menace so that it is completely eliminated from the society to save younger generations from hazardous effects of the drug abuse.
VC Srinagar Development Authority, Chief Engineer, KPDCL, ADDC, Srinagar, Chief Planning Officer, General Manager, DIC, Programme Officer ICDS, Deputy Director Employment, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, all other sectoral and District Officers and Engineers were also present during the meeting.