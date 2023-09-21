Entry of fake doctor in LD Hospital’s labour room | Govt appoints inquiry officer

As per an order, a copy of which lies with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) administrator Associated Hospitals GMC Srinagar, Hashmat Ali Yatoo has been appointed as inquiry officer and has been directed to submit the report within three days .

"Sanction is hereby, accorded to the appointment of Hashmat All Yatoo (IAS), Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Government Medical College, Srinagar as Inquiry Officer to enquire into the matter regarding unauthorized entry and intrusion into Labour Room of Lal Ded Hospital, Srinagar by a fake doctor," reads the order.