Entry time for passengers restricted at Srinagar airport amid Covid surge

The regulation of the entry of passengers comes in view of some of the passengers entering the airport seven to eight hours before the flight departure time which leads to an increase in the crowd at the aerodrome.

Passengers are requested to please come to the airport only up to three hours before flight departure time, Director, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar airport, Kuldeep Singh said here.

He said the entry to the airport shall be given only up to three hours before flight from Thursday.