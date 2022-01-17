Erratic mobile internet services irk traders, students in Downtown

Srinagar, Jan 17: Erratic mobile internet services are taking a heavy toll on traders and students in several areas of Downtown here.
Subscribers in Downtown areas said that for the past over two months, they are unable to access uninterrupted mobile internet service. Locals complained that they are face difficulty in making and receiving calls due to frequent call drops.
They said subscribers in several Downtown areas including Safa Kadal, SR Gunj, Bohri Kadal, Nowhatta, Zonimar and Gojwara areas facing tough time due to erratic mobile internet services.
“For the past two months, we unable to access internet services. We are unable to have online transactions in absence of internet services. Customers too are unable to make online payments as they have to move to other areas. Even basic public service like getting ration through the biometric system has been affected,” said Ayaz Zehgeer a functionary of Beopar Mandal Maharaj Gunj.
Entrepreneurs running food joints and other businesses in Downtown are facing problems as they are unable to receive online orders.
“With interruptions in internet services, our business has been affected. Most of our work like delivery and payments require an online connection. But erratic internet creates issues,” Said Adil Ahad, who works as a delivery boy at a Downtown eatery.
The students said that they are equally suffering from internet interruptions. They said that amid COVID they are relying on online classes and with erratic internet, they are unable to attend online classes.
“I am a postgraduate student and for more than a month, the internet services have been erratic. My younger siblings are not able to download homework and other school assignments due to the issue,” said Abrar Ahmed, a student from Safa Kadal.
“We were expecting that the issue will be resolved, but the interruptions continue. From December 1, 2021, we had no internet for hours in the evenings again. Internet starts working only after 10 pm. On daily basis, I miss my two university lectures because there is no internet after 2 pm. How are we supposed to catch up with other students? Our teachers won’t stop classes for Downtown students,” he asked.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, PK Pole said that “i will look into the issue and talk to concerned about it.”
"As far as this issue is concerned, It is localised or maybe a technical issue. There is no internet ban into force. Still, I will talk to concerned officials so that issue will be addressed and resolved accordingly," Pole added.