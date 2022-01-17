Erratic mobile internet services irk traders, students in Downtown

Subscribers in Downtown areas said that for the past over two months, they are unable to access uninterrupted mobile internet service. Locals complained that they are face difficulty in making and receiving calls due to frequent call drops.

They said subscribers in several Downtown areas including Safa Kadal, SR Gunj, Bohri Kadal, Nowhatta, Zonimar and Gojwara areas facing tough time due to erratic mobile internet services.