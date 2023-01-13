Establishment Committee meeting of SDA held

Srinagar, Jan 13: A meeting of the SDA Establishment Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here today at Conference Hall of DC Office Complex for settlement of death in Harness cases for compassionate appointment rules notified under SRO-43 in respect of next of kin of the deceased employees of Srinagar Development Authority (SDA).
Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Athar Amir Khan and Vice Chairman SDA, Haris Ahmad Handoo were present in the meeting.
While Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Shabir Ahmad, DDMO, Srinagar, Imtiyaz Amin Naik, Sadr-e-Muhasib, Altaf Ahmad, Administrative Officer, SDA, Basharat Ahmad and other concerned were invited members.
At the outset, a total of 09 pending cases were placed before the Committee and considered under the compassionate appointment rules notified vide SRO-43 and each case was discussed threadbare.
While deliberating upon the cases placed before the Establishment Committee, all laid down guidelines and eligible criteria with regard to the element of compassion, whether existing in each case, was assessed and 04 cases were recommended for compassionate appointment under SRO-43.
The Committee observed that remaining cases could not be recommended for consideration due to lack of eligibility in age and qualification of the applicants. The Chairman SDA Establishment Committee-DC Srinagar, laid thrust on recommendation of only those cases fulfilling the eligibility criteria as per the laid down guidelines under General Administration Department order.