ETK lays foundation of educational awareness centre at Zadibal

“After a gap of more than 52 years of service to the socio-economic development of the society, it has been a historical moment for this great organization to lay foundation stone of the project. The building will serve as Head Office of the Trust and cover multi-dimensional educational activities of this organization with all facilities available in the building to be raised,” the statement said.

“The galaxy of intellectuals, educationalist and other respected persons of the Community who participated in this foundation laying ceremony were highly appreciative of this initiative taken by the existing executive of the Trust and called it a dream fulfilled after a long time,” it added.