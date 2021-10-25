ETK lays foundation of educational awareness centre at Zadibal

Srinagar, Oct 25: Educational Trust Kashmir (ETK) today laid foundation stone of its office cum educational awareness centre at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal here.
The foundation stone was laid by Justice (Retd) Hakim Imtiyaz Hussain the patron-in-chief of the Trust in presence of Mohammad Shafi Khan President ETK and his team of Executive members.
Large number of respected life members and well-wishers of the Educational Trust Kashmir including former office bearers of CEC, former patrons, conveners and principals of all Imamia Public Schools run by the Trust participated in the foundation laying ceremony.
The organisers in a statement said the Educational Trust was established in June 1968 and is running a network of schools in different locations of Kashmir.
“After a gap of more than 52 years of service to the socio-economic development of the society, it has been a historical moment for this great organization to lay foundation stone of the project. The building will serve as Head Office of the Trust and cover multi-dimensional educational activities of this organization with all facilities available in the building to be raised,” the statement said.
“The galaxy of intellectuals, educationalist and other respected persons of the Community who participated in this foundation laying ceremony were highly appreciative of this initiative taken by the existing executive of the Trust and called it a dream fulfilled after a long time,” it added.