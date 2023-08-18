Every day, 20-30 patients visit GMC Srinagar with pink eye

Srinagar, Aug 18: The Department of Ophthalmology, GMC Srinagar said that 20-30 patients with conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye, are visiting the hospital. The condition, they said, is usually mild, but advised safety measures.
Prof Sabiya Rashid, Head Department of Ophthalmology GMC Srinagar said in the past one week, 262 cases of conjunctivitis were recorded at the department. The numbers, she said, began to increase over the first week of August and reached the peak in the middle of August. “Now, the number of patients is decreasing,” Prof Rashid said.
Her department has issued an advisory to manage the escalating flu situation. According to the advisory, conjunctivitis is transmitted primarily through direct contact with the eye secretions of an infected person. Additionally, the infection can spread by touching surfaces or objects that are contaminated and then subsequently touching one's own eyes.
Contrary to popular belief, wearing dark goggles does not provide protection against the spread of conjunctivitis. Moreover, the infection is not transmitted by merely looking at an infected individual. To minimize the risk of contracting conjunctivitis, individuals are strongly advised to maintain frequent hand hygiene by washing hands with soap and water. It is also recommended to regularly disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched, such as doorknobs.
Several precautions should be taken, including refraining from touching or rubbing the eyes, avoiding the sharing of personal items, abstaining from wearing contact lenses, steering clear of crowded places, and refraining from using swimming pools during this time.
The advisory underscores the importance of seeking medical consultation from an ophthalmologist if any of the following symptoms are experienced: intense eye pain, vision blurring, heightened sensitivity to light, accompanied by throat pain and fever. Should the symptoms persist or worsen beyond a 24-hour period, immediate medical attention is strongly advised.
As per the official numbers, the number of patients infected with eye-flu has crossed 17000 in J&K.