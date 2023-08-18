Every day, 20-30 patients visit GMC Srinagar with pink eye

Prof Sabiya Rashid, Head Department of Ophthalmology GMC Srinagar said in the past one week, 262 cases of conjunctivitis were recorded at the department. The numbers, she said, began to increase over the first week of August and reached the peak in the middle of August. “Now, the number of patients is decreasing,” Prof Rashid said.

Her department has issued an advisory to manage the escalating flu situation. According to the advisory, conjunctivitis is transmitted primarily through direct contact with the eye secretions of an infected person. Additionally, the infection can spread by touching surfaces or objects that are contaminated and then subsequently touching one's own eyes.