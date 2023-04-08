‘Execute developmental, beautification works of Srinagar at industrial scale’

Srinagar, Apr 8: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today convened an urgent meeting of senior officers to take stock of the physical progress on developmental and beautification works of Srinagar under Smart City projects & G-20.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar and Budgam, Commissioner SMC/CEO Srinagar Smart City Ltd, Director Floriculture, SSP Traffic, SP Headquarters, ASP Budgam, Chief Engineer R&B, Chief Engineer I&FC, Chief Engineer, SSCL and officers of PDD & PHE.
Addressing officers, the Div Com emphasized on concerned to execute all the ongoing projects at the pace of industrial scale by employing a large number of labourers in multiple shifts. He also instructed officers to carry out work during the night hours too. Besides, he directed for provision of security at the working sites to ensure safety of workers.
He asked CE, R&B to compile and submit the list along with Aadhar details of labourers working at different sites in the city. The Div Com directed executing agencies to conduct a cleanliness drive of the roads where work has been completed and asked them to remove all the debris within a couple of days to give finishing touches to sites.
Besides, he advised them not to spread the construction material on the roads which block the roads leading to traffic congestion.
Meanwhile, Div Com issued directions to all the departments whose services are required on the occasion of G-20 Summit to send the list of their staff to the office of District Magistrate Srinagar for further necessary action.
Regarding the replacement of old plastic road dividers, Div Com directed SSP Traffic to change the old dividers with new ones of uniform design.
The Director Floriculture informed the meeting that all the 12 works under the domain of the department have been already completed while officers of PHE informed that its projects at Dachigam and Hazratbal are also complete.
Regarding Blacktopping of roads in Srinagar, Div Com directed CE R&B to start the process of black topping of TRC to Pratap Park road simultaneously and other roads.