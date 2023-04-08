‘Execute developmental, beautification works of Srinagar at industrial scale’

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar and Budgam, Commissioner SMC/CEO Srinagar Smart City Ltd, Director Floriculture, SSP Traffic, SP Headquarters, ASP Budgam, Chief Engineer R&B, Chief Engineer I&FC, Chief Engineer, SSCL and officers of PDD & PHE.

Addressing officers, the Div Com emphasized on concerned to execute all the ongoing projects at the pace of industrial scale by employing a large number of labourers in multiple shifts. He also instructed officers to carry out work during the night hours too. Besides, he directed for provision of security at the working sites to ensure safety of workers.