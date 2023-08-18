Exhibition of rare photographs on Kashmir mesmerises visitors

Showkat Rashied Wani, who has been collecting photos since the early 90s is elated over the overwhelming response to the exhibition.

He said the exhibition has helped visitors travel through rare moments of Kashmir’s past. The exhibition will continue till August 27.

Wani said the exhibition showcases 40 different sections of the photography collection. Over 800 photographs give a glimpse of Kashmir's life between the 1850s to 1950s.