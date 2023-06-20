‘Expedite execution of developmental works in Srinagar’

Srinagar, June 20: To keep the momentum of developmental works of Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) Projects with accelerated pace, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri conducted a late night City tour on Monday.
The tour was conducted to inspect physical progress of different beautification and redevelopment projects.
The Div Com was accompanied by Commissioner SMC & CEO Smart City Srinagar, officers of R&B, I&FC, PHE, KPDCL besides other concerned departments.
He conducted spot visits of Lal Chowk, Batamaloo, Qamarwari, Foreshore Road, Boulevard Road, TRC, Lal Chowk and other places.
Taking stock of the progress achieved on the development of Footpaths, Roads, Drainage System at all the locations, Div Com impressed on the concerned to expedite the execution of developmental works to give a new look to the city.
He instructed shifting of utilities of PDD from roads to sidelines at the earliest to streamline the traffic movement. Besides, he instructed for making all the streetlights functional, replacement of rusted poles, cleaning the visual pollution of wires hanging haphazardly.
He also directed for macadamisation of roads where the work has been completed to avoid slow traffic movement. Div Com also took the first hand appraisal of the developmental needs of Batamaloo and redevelopment of roads.
He asked concerned officers to submit the detailed report of works completed and the pending portion with expected date of completion.
Similarly, Div Com exhorted agencies that Lal Chowk being the center of City and reflects the developmental facet of the city, the ongoing projects needs to be completed within the shortest possible time by using the multiple shift model of construction.
He underlined that due to the huge footfall of tourists at Lal Chowk, it warrants being fully functional immediately.
Moreover, Div Com also took the stock of construction of cycle tracks. He impressed on concerned to encourage youth to adopt cycling as a routine means of transport which will help to reduce traffic congestion on the roads.
Later, he visited Foreshore Road and Boulevard Road where he was briefed about milestones achieved on the developmental front and further ongoing redevelopment of pavements and roads.