‘Expedite work on Smart City projects’

Srinagar, Apr 26: Div Com Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri conducted late night site visit and inspection of Srinagar Smart City Ltd (SSCL) developmental projects regarding upgradation of Footpaths, construction of Cycle tracks, macadamisation of roads in preparation of G20 Summit.
He was accompanied by CEO SSCL, Chief Engineer R&B, Chief Engineer Smart City, Police Officers and other concerned officers of SSCL.
During the visit, he took stock of beautification, upgradation and redevelopment work at Nishat, SKICC, Gupkar Junction, Residency Road, Polo View and MA Road.
He emphasised on employing concerted efforts by engineering wings of SSCL & R&B to mobilise entire available machinery and labour to complete the ongoing projects in a double quick pace.
While elaborating the nature of exigency of work, he urged concerned for gainful display of results by consuming minimum time and execute the work with enhanced capacity and efficiency. He cautioned for lingering the work and urged for rapid action on the developmental front.
Div Com advised them to seize the opportunity and present the beautiful and picturesque view of the City. During the inspection, he was briefed by CEO SSCL regarding site wise physical status and was assured that finishing touch will be given to all projects very soon.