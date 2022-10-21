Experts call for community involvement in disaster management

Nazim Zia Khan, Secretary to Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation, was the Chief Guest at the valedictory session, where Dean Academics Prof Farooq A Masoodi was a guest of honour.

In his presidential address, Khan called for “community involvement” in disaster management, asserting that everyone in the society must know what to do when a disaster strikes. “Today everyone has to act as his/her own first responder in times of a disaster,” he said, adding that alertness and awareness can go a long way in leading us to create a disaster-conscious citizenry.