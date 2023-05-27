Experts call for developing disaster-resilient society as KU symposium concludes

GK NEWS SERVICE
Srinagar, May 27: Eminent experts from the fields of geological sciences, seismology, and earth sciences have called for developing effective strategies to create a disaster-resilient society to mitigate the impacts of natural disasters.
The experts from different universities and institutions of national importance were part of deliberations during a three-day symposium on ‘Earthquake, Landslide and Glacial Hazards’ which concluded at the University of Kashmir on Saturday, May 27.
The symposium, held simultaneously with the 7th Annual Convention on ‘Advances in Earthquake Science-2023’, was jointly organised by Indian Society of Earthquake Science (ISES) and Department of Geography and Disaster Management, University of Kashmir.
More than 100 delegates from various research institutions, organisations and universities in different parts of the country had joined the three-day event, which evolved a consensus on developing newer strategies and approaches to bring in an effective disaster management policy that leads to building a disaster-conscious and disaster-resilient society. The recommendations made during the symposium would be compiled in the form of a white paper and forwarded to important quarters for policy making, the organisers said.
Distinguished scientists and academics including Padma Shri Prof Harsh K Gupta, Padma Shri Prof V P Dimri, Padma Shri V C Thakur, Prof B K Rastogi (President ISES), Prof Talat Ahmad (former VC, Kashmir University), Dr O P Mishra (Director, National Centre for Seismology), Dr Sumer Chopra (Director General, Institute of Seismological Research), Prof Sridevi Jade, (Director CSIR-4PI) and Prof Arun K Sarah from IIT- Roorkee, Prof G M Bhat (eminent geologist from J&K), Prof M Sultan Bhat (from Kashmir University) and Dr Abhey Ram Bansal, General Secretary ISES were part of the mega event.
Nearly 70 research papers spread over nine technical sessions were presented during the symposium. A special panel discussion on ‘Roadmap for Earthquake Hazard: Assessment and Risk Mitigation for J&K’ was also convened during which the experts discussed threadbare the disaster management scenario of the J&K UT with respect to earthquakes.
The event concluded with valedictory function wherein Prof Pervez Ahmed, Head, Department of Geography & Disaster Management, KU and Organising Secretary of this symposium, thanked the delegates for their presence and emphasised the need for organising more such programmes for the benefit of young researchers and students.