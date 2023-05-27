Experts call for developing disaster-resilient society as KU symposium concludes

The experts from different universities and institutions of national importance were part of deliberations during a three-day symposium on ‘Earthquake, Landslide and Glacial Hazards’ which concluded at the University of Kashmir on Saturday, May 27.

The symposium, held simultaneously with the 7th Annual Convention on ‘Advances in Earthquake Science-2023’, was jointly organised by Indian Society of Earthquake Science (ISES) and Department of Geography and Disaster Management, University of Kashmir.