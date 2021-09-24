‘Extend helping hand to downtrodden people’

The ADC was addressing a gathering after inaugurating distribution drive of Voluntary Medicare Society under Covid-19 Emergency Relief Response Initiative

Under the initiative free ration kits, medicines, catheters, diapers and Hygienic papkins will be distributed among needy and vulnerable population especially persons with disabilities of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir. “These facilities will be made available to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps,” the organisers said in a statement.

Balkhi reiterated the need to encourage such initiatives so that downtrodden, needy and population living below the poverty line. He hailed the role of VMS during the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and emphasized to continue such efforts for the betterment and welfare of humanity. Dr Mir Mohammad Maqbool President VMS said that these efforts can mitigate the sufferings of those in distress.