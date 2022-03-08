Extortionist arrested at Shergarhi: Police

Srinagar, Mar 8: Police today said it arrested an extortionist and recovered a small weapon from him at Shergarhi area here.
In a statement, police spokesperson said, “on receipt of a specific information about extortion activities in general area of Srinagar, one extortionist namely Muzaffer Ahmad Rather S/o Mohd Altaf Rather R/o Laloo Sheeshgaribagh Humhama Budgam was arrested with a small weapon from Shergarhi in Srinagar at about 5:30 pm.”
“He was extorting money from persons by instilling fear in them due to possession of this small weapon with him. Case under FIR no 31/2022 has been registered in P.S Shergarhi under relevant sections of IPC and Arms act. Further investigation in the case is underway,” the statement said.