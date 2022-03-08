Extortionist arrested with ‘small weapon’ in Srinagar: police

Srinagar, Mar 8: Police on Tuesday arrested an alleged extortionist along with a weapon in Srinagar, officials said.
News agency GNS quoted a police spokesman saying the accused identified as Muzaffer Ahmad Rather of Laloo Sheeshgaribagh Humhama Budgam was arrested with a small weapon from Shergarhi area of Srinagar at about 5:30 pm.
The accused was extorting money from persons "by instilling fear in them due to possession of this small weapon with him,” police said.
Police have registered a case (FIR no 31/2022)at Police Station Shergarhi under relevant sections of IPC and Arms act, the it added.