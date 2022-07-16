FAA aspirants stage protest

Srinagar, July 16: Scores of aspirants for the Financial Accounts Assistant (FAA) post staged protest today against proposed move by authorities to scrap the merit list.
The aspirants assembled at Press Colony here and staged protest. The aspirants said that in March this year, they appeared in exams and were declared meritorious “but the authorities are mulling scrapping the entire process.”
“We have studied for years to get an opportunity but now when we got selected, we are being put through mental trauma.We will continue protest till justice is provide to us to safeguard our career,” they added.
JKSSB advertised over 900 posts of financial accounts assistants in J&K. The exam for the posts was held in March 2022 and by April the merit list was out. The students are now alleging that authorities are mulling scrapping the whole process. The candidates say that the future of hundreds of families is at stake due to the issue.